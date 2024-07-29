Chelsea demand £35m for player they are desperately looking to sell this summer

Chelsea have decided to sell one of their first team players this summer who played an important part in their revival last season.

Trevoh Chalobah was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the preseason tour as the club have decided to sell him this summer in order to raise funds.

After the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca at the club, the Blues are going through some big changes at the summer.

A number of players have been signed including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Tosin Adarabioyo and others while Thiago Silva has left.

After finishing sixth in the league last season, Mauricio Pochettino was shown the exit door at the club.

Now, Chalobah faces the same fate at Stamford Bridge with the Blues ready to sell him and they have placed a price tag of £35m on him, according to information provided by Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport.

He said:

“The price tag wanted by Chelsea is something between £30-35million for Trevoh Chalobah. There are proposals from the Premier League and from abroad.

“There is interest but, at the moment, still no formal proposal on the table at Chelsea. They’re also waiting to see what happens. My feeling is that it’s going to take some time before we know the new club of Chalobah.”

The journalist has confirmed that the defender has interest from Premier League clubs as well as clubs outside of England.

Chelsea will miss the versatility of Trevoh Chalobah

The defender played 13 Premier League matches last season but he was used at the end of the season by Pochettino and he helped the club in reviving their form.

The Blues spent most of last season in the midtable position but gained momentum towards the end and finished in the European places.

Losing Chalobah would be a blow for the club but they are happy to take £30-35million for him so that they can use that in their transfer business.