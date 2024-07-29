Club increasingly confident of agreeing €20m transfer deal with Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly confident that they will complete an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Brazilian right-back Yan Couto this week, sources close to the deal have informed CaughtOffside.

Dortmund are progressing negotiations with Man City to transfer Couto for a fee of less than €30m, with the two clubs now in advanced talks over a deal worth €20m.

Couto has now agreed personal terms with Dortmund and the right-back’s agents asked them to allow this transfer during a meeting with Man City.

The City directors have met with Pep Guardiola and conveyed that it would be the right decision to sell Couto in the summer transfer window, with the Spanish tactician also approving the departure of the 22-year-old, despite his impressive form on loan at fellow City Group club Girona.

Couto is eager to join Borussia Dortmund, and already has an agreement in place on personal terms with the club. He is set to compete with Julian Ryerson for a spot in the BVB starting XI.

Some City fans may well be disappointed to see a top talent like Couto leaving the Etihad Stadium, but at the same time it would probably be difficult for him to get into the starting line up any time soon due to the presence of Kyle Walker.