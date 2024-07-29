Exclusive: Eddie Howe “absolutely in love” with €35m Newcastle target and has wanted him for over a year

Newcastle United are in the market for a new centre-back and one name the Magpies remain linked with is AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw, a player Eddie Howe is “absolutely in love” with.

Newcastle head into the 2024/25 campaign short of centre-back options as both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles suffered long-term knee injuries towards the end of last season. The Tyneside outfit have already brought in Lloyd Kelly but Howe would like another defender to arrive.

The English coach is said to be “absolutely in love” with Milan’s Malick Thiaw and has wanted the 22-year-old for over a year, says transfer expert Matteo Moretto.

The German star has a contract at the San Siro until 2027 and is believed to be happy in Milan, however, he is aware that the Serie A giants are open to selling him if a good offer arrives. The Italian club are willing to part ways with Thiaw if a bid of around €30m/€35m arrives but as of now, Newcastle have yet to submit an official proposal for the centre-back.

The German star has been an important player for Milan since he arrived in 2022 and if an offer doesn’t come in for the defender, the Serie A giants will be more than happy to keep him for another season.

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe is a huge fan of AC Milan star Malick Thiaw

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has made clear how Newcastle manager Eddie Howe feels about Thiaw as a player and it is obvious, that the English coach is a big fan.

“The Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is absolutely in love with Malick Thiaw. But he has wanted him for the last year, for a long time,” the transfer journalist said.

“As things stand, there are no talks between the clubs, and no official offer. AC Milan are willing to listen to offers for €30m/€35m, and while Thiaw is happy in Milan, he knows that if a good offer comes in for him, then they will listen to it.

“We shall have to see if in the coming weeks Newcastle make an offer, he has a big fan in Howe, but there’s no confirmation that they will even move for him. I know that Newcastle have a shortlist of three central defenders. Thiaw is one of them, but internally, they are still evaluating which one to go for.”