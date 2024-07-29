Agreement reached as Premier League club break transfer record for Arsenal talent

Fulham have reached an with Arsenal for the signing of Emile Smith Rowe as the midfielder looks set to leave the Gunners after spending his entire career in North London.

Arsenal will receive an initial £27m for the 24-year-old, plus add-ons that could take the total to £34m, reports Sky Sports. This will be a club-record transfer for Fulham, which shows how much Marco Silva wants the Englishman in his team for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Portuguese coach has an exciting side at Craven Cottage and the addition of Smith Rowe could take the London club up a level should he reach his potential with his new team.

Smith Rowe will now undergo a medical before the deal is confirmed as personal terms have already been agreed between Fulham and the player.

This is a huge move for the Arsenal star as he has spent his entire career with the Gunners and many thought he was on course to become a superstar at the club following his impressive 2021/22 campaign.

However, that never worked out for the player and his move to Fulham could be vital for how the rest of his career pans out.

What happened to Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal?

Following his standout 2021/22 campaign, injuries affected Smith Rowe’s development and recent seasons have seen the 24-year-old slip down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order. The Englishman would not have been guaranteed many minutes at the Emirates Stadium this season and it was best for the player to try a new challenge.

It would have been hard for Smith Rowe to work his way back into Arteta’s plans at the rate the Spaniard’s team is developing as the North London outfit attempt to win the Premier League again this season.

The transfer is great business for Arsenal seeing as the midfielder only received 475 minutes of action last season in all competions. The Gunners will likely use it to recruit new talent as Arteta would like to see another midfielder arrive into his squad.