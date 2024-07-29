Exclusive: Brighton in advanced talks to sign 21-year-old talent in €14m deal

Brighton are in advanced talks to sign Inter Miami’s 21-year-old Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez in a deal worth €14million, CaughtOffside understands.

Gomez’s former side Club Libertad will also then be in line to receive 50% of the profit from his move to The Amex, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Inter Miami’s only demand is to have the South American midfielder back at the club and available for selection for them until the end of December, and this could be possible if Brighton were to agree to send him back to the MLS club on loan.

The agents of the player held talks with Inter Miami and Gomez’s statement that he wanted to be allowed to make the transfer to Brighton was instrumental in the Premier League club being able to move forward and complete this transfer.

Diego Gomez transfer to Brighton and then Europe’s elite next?

Brighton scouts had Gomez closely followed and monitored in a lot of his matches before the Seagulls went ahead with moves to sign him. Sources close to the player said that Gomez dreams of later signing for one of the giants of Europe in a few years after proving himself in the Premier League.

Brighton have often brought in top young players and helped them develop before moving them on for a profit, with Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister some of the best examples of that strategy working well for them last summer.

Gomez could have similar potential, so the youngster has probably made a smart move by picking Brighton as a stepping stone club along the way to something bigger in the near future.

One imagines plenty of top clubs will keep an eye on his progress at his new club in the months ahead.