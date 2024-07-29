Key member of Man United dressing room not leaving this summer despite contract expiring in 2025

Man United will not part ways with Harry Maguire this summer despite the centre-back’s contract expiring in 2025.

The defender has been with the Manchester club since making the £80m move from Leicester City in 2019, a transfer that has not proved value for money over the last five years.

The 31-year-old has had an up-and-down career at Man United, with high-profile mistakes making Maguire a running joke amongst rival fans, which eventually led to his own fans expressing their frustrations on a match day.

Nevertheless, over that period of time, the Englishman did become a key member of the Manchester club’s dressing room and was even made captain before eventually being demoted last season by Erik ten Hag.

Maguire is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2025 and with no sign of a new deal coming his way, many United fans might have thought that the centre-back would be sold this summer.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy reports that this will not be the case as the defender won’t be leaving Man United and plans to fight for his spot in Ten Hag’s team over the coming 12 months.

Maguire recently spoke about his future with Sky Sports and admitted that he does not plan on leaving.

“Unless the club tell me I’m up for sale or I’m not wanted there anymore,” the Englishman said. “Everything I’ve heard and the action I’ve been shown from the club, I’m part of the future and it is time to crack on and make this club successful again, challenging for the big trophies.”

It is time for Man United to move on from Harry Maguire

Maguire almost left Man United last summer as West Ham showed strong interest in centre-back but could not get a deal done. The 31-year-old went on to make 22 Premier League appearances last term with the Manchester club suffering a host of defensive injuries through the season.

The 31-year-old’s own campaign was curtailed by setbacks with Maguire missing the final games of the season, which included the FA Cup final.

With Man United bringing in Leny Yoro and potentially another centre-back this summer, now is the time for the Red Devils to move on from Maguire as it is unlikely that he will improve over the next 12 months to warrant a new deal.

A sale would at least guarantee the Premier League against some money and that could be vital in bringing new recruits to Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window.