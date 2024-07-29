Key talent with 32 goal contributions last season “to think” about Man City future

Man City’s Julian Alvarez has admitted that he will think about his future at the Premier League champions once his Olympic Games campaign has concluded as the Argentina star wants to be involved in important games.

The 24-year-old was a major player for Pep Guardiola last season as the forward featured in 54 matches for the Manchester club, contributing 19 goals and 13 assists to City’s success throughout the term.

Alvarez is a versatile player and that has been a big strength to his success at the Etihad Stadium.

However, once Kevin De Bruyne returned from the injury he suffered at the start of the season and Man City’s games became more important, Alvarez found himself starting matches on the bench.

This has caused the Argentina star to contemplate his future at the Manchester club and the 24-year-old has admitted as much, stating that he will take time to think about his future once the Olympic Games are over in Paris.

“Last season, I was one of the players with the most minutes at City. But… in the end, you don’t like being left out of important matches; you want to contribute,” Alvarez has said via Fabrizio Romano. “I’ll take my time to think about what I want for myself. We’ll see.”

Atletico Madrid interested in signing Man City’s Julian Alvarez this summer

Atlético Madrid have identified Alvarez as their first choice option to replace Álvaro Morata after the Spain captain left the La Liga club to join AC Milan ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, reports ESPN.

Atleti are said to be aware that Man City will not make things easy for them to sign the World Cup winner, therefore, the Spanish club are also open to taking the Argentina star on loan.

This would not make sense for Alvarez’s career as the 24-year-old just needs to be patient.

The forward has achieved so much in his career at a young age and it is understandable that he is frustrated with not playing in big games from the off. De Bruyne is likely to leave the Premier League champions next summer and once that happens, that leaves a role for Alvarez to fill.