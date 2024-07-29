Leeds United have signed some top young talent over recent seasons and the Yorkshire club may be about to acquire the services of another as the Championship club are leading the race for Ukrainian wonderkid Gennadiy Synchuk.

This summer is an important one for the Whites as they try to set themselves up for the best possible chance at promotion by building a squad to achieve this and beyond.

Leeds have had to sell some of their stars from last term with the departure of Archie Gray being the biggest loss, although supporters will understand his exit.

With the new Championship campaign just around the corner, the Yorkshire club will be focused on incomings and the English club are trying to bring Ukrainian wonderkid Gennadiy Synchuk to the club.

The 18-year-old currently plays for second-tier Ukraine side Metalist Kharkiv and has attracted a lot of attention from England.

According to a report from Ta To Take on Telegram, Leeds are keen on a deal for Synchuk but so are Sunderland, Derby and Middlesbrough.

Leeds are said to be leading the race to sign the 18-year-old this summer, having shown interest in the winger since the winter transfer window. It is unclear how much the teenager would cost the Yorkshire club as the Whites have yet to make an official move.

Synchuk has a contract with Metalist until 2026 and racked up 30 appearances with the club last season. The youngster also featured for Ukraine in this summer’s U19 European Championship, helping his nation to the semi-finals.

Leeds have been impressive in scouring Europe for young talent in recent years and bringing them through into the senior side with Illan Meslier, Mateo Joseph and Crysencio Summerville being prime examples.

Will Synchuk be the next one at Elland Road as Leeds consider a move for the talented winger?