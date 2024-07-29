Leicester on brink of signing goalscoring central midfielder

Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Reo Hatate from Celtic this summer.

As per the Daily Mail, City are preparing a “big-money offer” for the Japan international.

Steve Cooper, the manager of Leicester, wants to add attacking options to his team this summer, particularly after losing influential midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

They will open the English Premier League season at home against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham team on Monday, August 19 and Cooper is looking to make an impression straight away.

After Hatate agreed to a contract extension with Celtic last summer, he is committed to the club until 2028.

With the departure of Matt O’Riley, Hatate’s fellow playmaker, any chance of Hatate departing during the current transfer window would virtually vanish.

It remains to be seen if the newly promoted Premier League team can manage to convince Celtic to let their playmaker leave.

Leicester City will be hoping to avoid a relegation scenario next season.

After the departure of manager Enzo Maresca and midfielder Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, they have lost their two main figures.

They have replaced Maresca with Cooper but it is now time to replace Dewsbury-Hall with an attacking midfielder.