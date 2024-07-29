Report: Liverpool manager Arne Slot makes 27-year-old defender his primary target

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, who is reportedly the target of Manchester United, is attracting attention from Liverpool and Arne Slot has made him his top target this summer.

With the Copa America over now, Liverpool are plotting a strong move to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, according to TEAMtalk.

Despite rumours that the Reds are interested in many targets, they have not yet added to their squad and are expected to make additions soon.

The Merseyside club need a new addition in their defense after the departure of Joel Matip this summer when his contract expired.

The Reds struggled at the back last season when Jurgen Klopp had to use inexperienced defender Jarrel Quansah as Virgil Van Dijk’s partner.

Towards the end of last season, Liverpool fell behind in the race for the Premier League title as well as the target of winning the Europa League.

Bremer, 27, has established himself as one of Serie A’s top defenders for a considerable amount of time.

Over the last three seasons, he has been selected to the league’s team of the season.

Moreover, he was named the league’s top defender for the 2021–2022 campaign.

He has shown consistency at the top level and that is why Man United in the past, as per Calciomercato, and now Liverpool are showing interest in his services.

The Reds can take the lead to sign him as Man United are currently more focused on the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool need a solid presence at centre-back

Van Dijk needs a reliable partner with him in defense and Bremer could prove to be that player that the Reds are looking for.

The experienced Brazilian international has what it takes to shine at Anfield and become a fan favourite at the club, just like Van Dijk has done in the past.

To challenge for trophies again next season, the Reds need a solid defensive line up which was missing for most parts of last season.