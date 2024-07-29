Romano confirms Liverpool have rejected a bid from European side for 22-year-old

Liverpool have turned down a bid from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for center-back Sepp van den Berg, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The offer, reported to be around €10 million, was swiftly rejected by the Merseyside club.

Romano shared on X:

“Understand PSV Eindhoven have sent a formal bid to Liverpool for Sepp van den Berg at the end of last week, worth around €10m. Liverpool have immediately rejected the proposal.”

Van den Berg joined Liverpool from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in 2019, amid high competition from top clubs like Bayern Munich and Ajax.

Despite his promising reputation, he has struggled to establish himself in the first team, making only four appearances since his arrival.

Since joining Liverpool, the 22-year-old has been loaned out to several clubs, including Preston North End, Schalke, and FSV Mainz 05.

His most impressive loan spell was with Mainz, where he made 36 appearances across all competitions and scored goals, attracting interest from several clubs, including PSV.

Van den Berg’s desire for regular playing time

In a recent interview, Van den Berg expressed his desire for regular playing time, stating that he would be happy to stay at Liverpool if given the chance.

However, with Liverpool’s roster boasting quality defenders like Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and the emerging talent of Jarrel Quansah, competition for a spot is fierce.

With Jurgen Klopp gone and a new manager, Arne Slot, in charge, Van den Berg has the opportunity to impress during pre-season.

Whether he remains at the club or is sold may depend on his performances in the coming days.