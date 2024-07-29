Liverpool reject bid for player being eyed by former Premier League manager

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool turned down a €14 million (£11.8 million) bid from Marseille for Wataru Endo earlier in the summer.

Roberto De Zerbi, the new manager of Marseille, is eager to sign the midfield player, but the Reds rejected a first bid.

Liverpool have been quiet with their transfer business so far this summer as they remain the only top six Premier League team not to sign a player.

After the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp, Arne Slot was brought in to take charge of the team and make the Reds title contenders again.

The Merseyside club finished third in the league last season and fell short in the final few months of the season.

It looked like they will be actively making new signings this summer and offer the new manager all the right resources to become title contenders again.

However, they have only lost players this summer after Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Adrian left Anfield following the expiry of their contract.

They turned down a bid from Marseille for Endo and they are determined to keep the player who only joined the club last summer when Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left.

De Zerbi is looking at Premier League players in order to strengthen his Marseille squad this summer.

The Ligue 1 club have already managed to sign Mason Greenwood from Man United and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham.

They are also targeting a move for Arsenal attacker Eddie Nketiah who could be sold by the Premier League giants this summer.

It is highly unlikely that Marseille will return for Endo as they are focusing on other positions and signings now.

Liverpool need a long term solution to midfield issue

The Japanese international featured in 44 games for the Reds last season and scored three goals.

However, because he is already 31-years-old, he is not a long term solution to Liverpool’s midfield problems.

The Reds could sign a new midfielder this summer which would put Endo down the pecking order at Anfield.

Liverpool struggled in the midfield position last season and their defense got exposed on a regular basis due to not enough protection in the midfield.