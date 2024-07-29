Man United have ‘verbal agreement’ to complete their third summer signing

Manchester United are closing in on yet another signing after being busy this summer with their transfer business.

The Red Devils have managed to sign striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and defender Leny Yoro from Lille already this summer.

More signings are expected at the club before the transfer window closes as INEOS are ready to back the manager to improve on their eighth place finish in the Premier League last season.

After trusing manager Erik ten Hag to lead the team next season, the club have decided to back the manager with new signings.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the Red Devils have verbal agreement to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

The right-back is keen to join the Premier League giants this summer and become a part of the Man United revolution.

🚨EXCL: 🔴🇲🇦 #PL | 🔐 Manchester United reached today a verbal agreement to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich ➡️ Mazraoui has already said YES to MU ⏳️Only missing : an agreement on personal terms between West Ham and Aaron Wan-Bissaka 🔐 MU and West Ham have… pic.twitter.com/oUSQIU8yAO — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 28, 2024

The Red Devils have been looking to sign an attacking right-back and the Bayern defender fits the profile they are looking for.

However, Aouna also added that West Ham United have still not agreed personal terms with United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender’s exit would facilitate a move for Mazraoui to Old Trafford and Man United are currently waiting for that.

If they complete the signing of Mazraoui, he will become their third addition so far this summer.

Man United have no intention to stop their transfer business

The Red Devils are also in negotiations to sign Bayern centre-back Matthijs de Ligt while PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is being targeted as well.

The United hierarchy want to completely transform the club and bring fresh faces to Old Trafford as they aim to change the fortunes of the club.

Man United suffered embarrassment in the Premier League and the Champions League last season despite winning the FA Cup to end the season on a positive note.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the co-owner of the club has proved beneficial for the team as he has made changes to the squad and the upper level management.