Video: Fans will love what Man United star did to civilians during his USA holiday

Man United are currently on tour in the United States but one of the Premier League club’s top talents Kobbie Mainoo is in America on holiday and is handing out defeats to civilians.

The 19-year-old is coming off the back of a breakthrough season in his career as the midfielder became a regular in Erik ten Hag’s Man United team before breaking into the England starting 11 at Euro 2024.

Fans of both are very excited about what the future holds for Mainoo as the youngster has shown the football world some incredible moments so far.

The Man United star deserves some time off after his efforts last season and is currently enjoying a break in the United States. However, the youngster could not come away from football fully and was spotted having fun with a ball on Venice Beach in California.

Mainoo showed off his incredible dribbling ability to some American civilians and handed out defeats to them all as they could not stop the England international from scoring.

Watch: Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo destroys opponents during USA holiday