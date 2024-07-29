Exclusive: 2 in, 2 out – Man United working on two transfers while Red Devils duo could leave

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich’s Moroccan right-back Noussair Mazraoui and also remain in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

CaughtOffside understands that Man Utd and Bayern are close to agreeing on a price of €25m for Mazraoui and that the transfer of the Morocco international is now considered likely to be completed later this week.

Mazraoui has said yes to a move to United, while club-to-club talks are also progressing well, but the final detail is for the Red Devils to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka before any further signings can be made official.

Wan-Bissaka is open to leaving United this summer and has attracted interest from both Crystal Palace and West Ham United, while intermediaries have had some discussions about a possible move to Inter Milan, though that’s never moved to anything advanced and is not currently considered likely.

Mazraoui and De Ligt to Man Utd in double Bayern raid?

United also remain in talks with Bayern Munich to sign Matthijs de Ligt. The Red Devils agreed personal terms with the Netherlands international earlier this summer, but have been unable to match Bayern’s asking price for the player, which is around €50m.

United have also seen two bids for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite turned down this summer as they plan to add greater depth to their centre-back options which currently include the injury-prone Lisandro Martinez, as well as Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

It remains to be seen if MUFC will be able to make progress on De Ligt or another defender, but as with the Mazraoui deal, it seems likely that player sales will be key at Old Trafford.

As well as a possible departure for Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro could leave as he attracts interest from multiple clubs in the Saudi Pro League. The veteran Brazilian is open to leaving but wants a good salary and a long-term contract from interested clubs.

Al Qadsiah FC has received information about Casemiro from his close circle, while the former Real Madrid man is also understood to be an option for Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

Sources said the Brazilian could be an option for Al-Ettifaq’s English coach Steven Gerrard.

Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad have also been linked with Casemiro on a number of occasions, but it’s not currently anticipated that they will be making an offer for the 32-year-old.

United are open to accepting offers of €30-35m for Casemiro, and it’s expected that only Al Qadsiah and Al Ettifaq would be ready to pay that amount for him.