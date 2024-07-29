Manchester United ace appears to suggest that he will leave the club next season

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has spoken about his future at the club, suggesting that this will be his final season.

His contract with United is set to expire next summer, and Eriksen’s latest comments suggest this will be his last year at Old Trafford.

In a statement quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen confirmed his plans:

“I have one year left on my contract, so for me, I am a United player and for the last year as well.”

Eriksen joined Manchester United two years ago on a free transfer. During his time at the club, he has made 73 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions. His technical skills and playmaking abilities have been vital for the team.

This is his second stint in the Premier League. Eriksen previously enjoyed a spectacular career at Tottenham, where he became one of the club’s best midfielders.

Joining Spurs in 2013, he spent seven years at the club, making 305 appearances, scoring 69 goals, and assisting 88 times.

The 2020 cardiac arrest became a key turning point in his career

In 2020, Eriksen moved to Inter Milan under manager Antonio Conte, where he won the Serie A title. However, during the summer of 2020, Eriksen faced a life-threatening moment when he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro opener against Finland. Thankfully, he made a complete recovery after being fitted with a cardioverter defibrillator device.

Eriksen’s career took another turn when the Italian FA ruled he could not play in Serie A with the defibrillator device. This led to the termination of his contract with Inter Milan.

After some time away from football, Eriksen returned to the Premier League in January 2022, signing a six-month contract with Brentford. He had an impactful season with the Bees before joining Manchester United.