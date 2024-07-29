This could be an important week for Manchester United in the summer transfer window as they work on several different deals, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano suggested there will be a few Man Utd stories to keep an eye on in the coming week, and perhaps even a ‘here we go’ or two in store for the Red Devils.

One deal that seems to be moving in the right direction is the one for Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui, with Romano confirming other reports that the player has said yes to a potential move to Old Trafford.

Mazraoui can play right-back or left-back, and it seems he’s now the most concrete target for United in that area of the pitch, though Romano also mentioned that they’d looked at Vanderson at Monaco.

He goes on to say that the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is key to getting a deal done for Mazraoui, as they need to sell their current right-back first before they can bring in a replacement.

Mazraoui transfer: Could Man United seal double Bayern raid?

As well as Mazraoui, Romano also discussed the situation with MUFC and their ongoing pursuit of another Bayern defender in the form of Matthijs de Ligt, which seems to have stalled slightly due to Bayern’s €50m asking price.

For now, United have not been willing to go that high, instead trying to bring De Ligt in for more like €35m plus add-ons, but that won’t be enough for Bayern.

Having already signed Leny Yoro from Lille, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will go back in strongly for De Ligt as well, even though one imagines many of the club’s fans would welcome the Netherlands international as an important upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.