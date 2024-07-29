Newcastle set to loan out promising talent who is not ready for first-team just yet

Newcastle United are set to loan out promising young talent Garang Kuol before the transfer window closes.

According to Football Insider, Kuol was notably left out of Newcastle’s 29-man squad for their pre-season tour in Japan, indicating that he is not part of Eddie Howe’s plans for the upcoming season.

The report claims that the player is not yet ready for the first-team which is why the club has decided to loan him out for further development.

The Magpies are actively seeking a loan move to ensure Kuol gains valuable playing time and experience elsewhere.

The 19-year-old winger signed for Newcastle in September 2022, penning a four-year deal after transferring from Australian club Central Coast Mariners for a fee of £300,000.

Following his arrival, Kuol was loaned to Scottish Premiership side Hearts, where he made a limited number of appearances.

Last season, he spent time on loan at Eredivisie club Volendam, playing in 17 matches across all competitions and contributing with a goal and an assist.

Given Kuol’s talent and the necessity for regular first-team action, Newcastle believes a loan move will facilitate his development.

The Magpies aim for Kuol to gain experience and return as a more polished player, ready to compete for a spot in the first team.