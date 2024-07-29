Newcastle want to sign Sheffield United forward while recently released defender linked with move in opposite direction

Newcastle United are linked with a move for Sheffield United’s promising striker, Will Osula amid reports of recently released Paul Dummett linked with a move to The Blades.

Earlier in May, Newcastle announced that Dummett would be leaving the club following the expiration of his contract in July.

Since becoming a free agent, Dummett has been linked with a move to several clubs including Sheffield United.

As reported by The Shields Gazette, Newcastle are interested in signing Sheffield United’s promising youngster as they look to strengthen their attacking options and add depth to their squad.

Osula, who began his career at the Danish club Copenhagen’s youth system, joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018. The young striker signed his first professional contract with the Blades in July 2021.

During the 2022-23 season, Osula was on a season-long loan at Derby County, where he made a notable impact, scoring 5 goals and assisting 1 in 21 games. However, he failed to score in 21 Premier League appearances last season as Sheffield faced relegation. But he did showcase his potential in the FA Cup, scoring three goals in 2 games. (Transfermarkt)

This potential deal underscores Newcastle’s plan to assemble a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

By integrating young talent like Osula, the Magpies aim to enhance their attacking prowess, while Sheffield benefits from Dummett’s experience and defensive capabilities.