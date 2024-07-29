Arsenal back in for ambitious forward transfer following major development

Arsenal are reportedly back in the race for the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after Paris Saint-Germain decided the asking price for the Nigeria international is too high.

This has apparently seen both the Gunners and Chelsea get back in touch with Napoli in the last few days, according to Football Transfers, though the Blues’ contacts with the Serie A giants may also be because Romelu Lukaku is their top target to replace Osimhen.

It will be interesting to see what this means for Arsenal, who could surely do with investing in a top striker like Osimhen, even if it’s been a little quiet on that front this summer, with few good enough players on the market at realistic prices.

Benjamin Sesko was targeted by Arsenal earlier this summer before signing a new contract with RB Leipzig instead, and Fabrizio Romano told us at the time that this won’t necessarily mean that the north London giants look for another striker in this window.

“There has been some suggestion that Arsenal will no longer necessarily be making a striker a top priority target after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, but I’d keep this situation open,” Romano said.

“No decision has been made yet, it will also depend on the opportunities. Sesko was an opportunity, but then he decided to stay at Leipzig. Let’s see how Arsenal decide to move on the market in the next days and weeks.”

Osimhen transfer opportunity for Arsenal?

It’s hard to believe that Osimhen is too expensive for a club like PSG but not for Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see if this story really ends up going anywhere.

It’s one thing liking a player, and which top club wouldn’t appreciate the talents of someone like Osimhen? But one imagines Arsenal would have to make a few more significant sales to be able to afford this kind of signing and stay in line with Financial Fair Play rules.

Still, Football Transfers note that Napoli want to sell Osimhen, so perhaps that’s given Arsenal some optimism that an agreement can be struck.

PSG, by contrast, already have plenty of attacking talent like Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani, so may be happy enough to go into the new season with them and no further new additions.