Chelsea given pathway to exciting transfer even though player has said yes to another elite club

Chelsea reportedly look to have been handed a lifeline in their efforts to sign a top striker this summer as Napoli could be open to discussing Victor Osimhen as part of their efforts to bring in Romelu Lukaku from the Blues.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with the Italian journalist explaining that Osimhen has already said yes to a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, though Napoli now look to be exploring different options.

Osimhen has also been linked with Arsenal in a report by Football Transfers, but the latest from Romano suggests it’s Chelsea who might have the clearest route towards agreeing a deal for the Nigeria international…

?? Napoli keep looking for solutions for Victor Osimhen as they want to bring in Romelu Lukaku as soon as possible. Understand Napoli could also be open to discussing Osimhen as part of Lukaku talks with Chelsea. Osimhen said yes to PSG, but deal in stand-by between clubs. pic.twitter.com/59nusWEaOL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2024

It seems clear that PSG and Napoli talks aren’t progressing, so this looks like an exciting opportunity for Chelsea to secure the services of a world class centre-forward, which could be a game-changer for the west London club ahead of the new season.

Osimhen has been prolific with Napoli and even fired them to a first title victory in 33 years back in 2022/23, so he could be ideal to help CFC improve and finally move this long-term project along to something that might be more ready and able to deliver success in the more immediate future.

Osimhen transfer: Would Chelsea move be a bit of a gamble for this world class striker?

Osimhen is one of the top attacking players on the market at the moment, so in a way he might feel disappointed only to have Chelsea emerging as a serious option for his next move.

The 25-year-old would sure have a better chance of winning major trophies at PSG or Arsenal, while those clubs can also at the very least offer him Champions League football, whereas he’d only be in the Europa Conference League with Chelsea.

Still, there haven’t been too many other names involved, with Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee while Real Madrid have brought in both Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, while Bayern Munich have Harry Kane and Barcelona have Robert Lewandowski.

That has limited Osimhen’s options, and so Chelsea might now be his best bet if a deal with PSG cannot be revived.