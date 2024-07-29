6ft 5in ace confirms he will play for Leeds United next season

Leeds United have lost a number of players this summer after they failed to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites looked like favourites to get promoted to the top flight of England at one stage last season but their late season form cost them a place in the Premier League.

They were beaten by Southampton in the Championship Play-off final and since then they have lost some of their players.

Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto could still leave the club in a major blow for Daniel Farke and the fans.

However, one of the first team players has claimed that he has never considered leaving the Whites and that he will play for the team next season.

Goalkeeper Ilan Meslier has been quoted by Leeds Live as saying:

“Losing the final of the play-off, it’s always disappointing. But after, you have time to think everything about what happened. To be honest, this season we are in an even better position than last season.

“We will start from the first game and not after the international break of last season. It’s always been clear in my mind, I want to go back up with Leeds. There weren’t doubts, or things like this, in my mind.”

Along with Pascal Struijk, Meslier has been chosen as vice captain at Elland Road, with Ethan Ampadu serving as captain for the next season.

The goalkeeper has given the manager and the fans a sigh of relief by admitting that he is staying at the club and wants to get back to the Premier League with the Whites.