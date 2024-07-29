“I still think” – Fabrizio Romano gives hope of double signing to Tottenham fans

Tottenham could sign a new midfielder as well as an attacking player this summer, according to information provided by Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport.

The transfer specialist’s update will encourage the Spurs faithful who are looking forward to the club to add more players to their squad.

The North Londoners have added midfielder Archie Gray to their squad from Leeds United and they are now determined to add another presence in the midfield following the departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Marseille.

The midfielder has joined the Ligue 1 giants in a loan move with an obligation to buy.

Along with losing Hojbjerg, Spurs could be without two more players soon as Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp have been linked with moves away from the Tottenham Stadium.

In order to add another midfielder and improve the depth and quality of their squad, Ange Postecoglou signing another midfielder is a “possibility” as reported by Romano.

He told GiveMeSport:

“It is a possibility for Tottenham to bring in a new midfielder after Hojbjerg’s exit, I still think that they want to do something in the offensive position.”

Inconsistency in the midfield cost Postecoglou’s team a finish in the top four of the Premier League last season and they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs played some amazing football last season but in the final few weeks of the season, they failed badly and lost against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, which completely ended their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Romano added:

“So after Timo Werner and despite the youngsters they can bring in, Bryan Gil is expected to leave to Girona. But in general, I think they will do something in the offensive positions. This is the idea, one more offensive player, one more talented player.”

Tottenham need a prolific goal scorer upfront

It remains to be seen who they will sign in the attacking position but there is not doubt that a new player is needed who can score goals.

Spurs have still not replaced Harry Kane who left the club to join Bayern Munich last summer and this could be the time to address that issue.

They used Son Heung-min and Richarlison upfront last season but a natural number nine is needed to lead their attack.