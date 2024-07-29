Arsenal are not the only club interested in a potential transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column this week, Johnson has given some insight into what Arsenal could expect if they were to put an offer on PSG’s table for Ruiz, who has apparently made a number of top clubs around Europe take notice of him after his impressive form for Spain in their Euro 2024 victory this summer.

The 28-year-old hasn’t always been that consistent for PSG, but Johnson also says he’s a player that Luis Enrique likes, so there could still be room for him in the squad next season, meaning any departure would likely depend on the kind of offer that comes in from the Gunners or anyone else.

Arsenal may have other targets as they’re also said to be closing in on Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, according to Football Transfers, so it remains to be seen if they’d need Ruiz as well.

Still, clearly there could be a good enough offer for Ruiz that might make PSG think about whether or not to cash in, according to Johnson.

Ruiz transfer: Is he a realistic target for Arsenal?

“Fabian Ruiz has been linked as a target for Arsenal and I think his situation is an interesting one to watch this summer. He obviously had a really good tournament with Spain at Euro 2024 and ended up with a winners’ medal, while he’s also generally been considered an important player by Luis Enrique at PSG,” Johnson said.

“In terms of what happens next, and in terms of the interest from Arsenal and other clubs who’ve sat up and taken notice after his very convincing performances with Spain. I think a move would depend on what kind of offer is put on the table to PSG.

“We know Joao Neves is expected to come in shortly, while Renato Sanches will most likely be moving out, and Xavi Simons’ future also seems to lie at least for the coming season in Leipzig, though we’ll see what happens long-term with that.

“So that’s a few names going out, but there’s also Gabriel Moscardo, and the assumption is that PSG’s starting midfield three will be Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha and one other player. So if you factor Ruiz in to a five-man rotation, there’s definitely still room for him in Paris and I think Enrique will be happy with how he performed with Spain and be hopeful that he can get Ruiz back into that kind of form in the season ahead.

“PSG will probably wait and see if there is any offer put forward to the club and then move from there, but I don’t think there’s any real pressure to move Ruiz on.

“There might have been a time about a year ago, before Enrique came in, when it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that Ruiz would be a long-term fixture at PSG, but now I think his recent improvement in form and the fact that young players like Moscardo and Neves might need a bit of time to bed in might mean there is a need for someone like Ruiz.

“As previously reported, Manuel Ugarte is another player who could be expected to move on, so that’s another reason to keep Ruiz around and it removes that pressure to move him on. Let’s see what kind of offers arrive, if any, but I wouldn’t expect a concentrated effort to push Ruiz towards the Parc des Princes exit.”