Paris Saint-Germain reportedly have Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho as one of the names on their list for that position this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, PSG like Sancho and now seem to be considering him after it became clear they would not be able to land top target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, who are adamant that they do not want to sell their star player.

Sancho, by contrast, is still facing something of an uncertain future at the moment, even if he has worked his way back into Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd squad for pre-season following last year’s major fall-out that saw him removed from the squad for much of the first half of the campaign before then moving on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

PSG lost Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer, so there’s surely room for them to bring in someone new on that left-hand side, and Sancho showed with some impressive form on loan at Dortmund that he might be worth taking a gamble on.

Sancho transfer: Initial PSG contacts have taken place

According to Romano, PSG have spoken with the representatives of Sancho, so there has been some early contact, even if no direct club-to-club negotiations have started just yet.

This will be an interesting situation to watch as United could surely do well to make some player sales this summer in order to ensure they balance the books and keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Sancho makes sense as someone to offload if the interest is there, so this will likely be one to watch in the days and weeks ahead, even if it has also been suggested that there is some route back for him into Ten Hag’s first-team plans.

Romano also provided an update on other Man United transfer deals in what he expected could be a busy week for the club.