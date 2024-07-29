Exclusive: Why Man United won’t necessarily lose big-name to PSG, according to transfer expert

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain but there also seems to be interest in Nico Williams and it might be a bit early to know for sure who they’re going to make a priority in that position anyway.

That’s according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson, who has once again provided his transfer insights to CaughtOffside as part of his Daily Briefing column, with the journalist explaining that PSG have not yet made an offer to Man Utd for Sancho as they focus on other positions.

Sancho is back at United this summer after a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he impressed, particularly against PSG in the Champions League.

Still, that won’t necessarily mean that PSG make a move for Sancho, while Williams may also be a tricky target for them to get done anyway due to Barcelona also pursuing the Spain international.

United fans may well have mixed feelings about losing a talent like Sancho after his recent improvement and integration back into Erik ten Hag’s squad, so it will be interesting to see how this develops, but it perhaps sounds reassuringly like nothing is advanced yet anyway.

Sancho transfer situation explained

“It’s been interesting to see some of the rumours about Jadon Sancho being a target for PSG. We’re also seeing Nico Williams linked, and it’s not too surprising to see players like this linked with the club as it’s pretty clear PSG need players with that kind of star power on the left-hand side after the departure of Kylian Mbappe,” Johnson said.

“Still, I think many people are also overlooking the fact that Bradley Barcola could be ready to step up and fill the void left by Mbappe. I think he’s definitely ready to take on a role as a regular starter in that position for the season ahead, so I don’t think a new signing like Sancho or Williams is that clear cut.

“Williams also just had a great season for Spain at Euro 2024, so it’s hard to see there not being a lot of competition for his signature. With Sancho, though, it will be interesting to see if PSG actually put an offer on Manchester United’s table for him. Obviously for now Sancho and Erik ten Hag seem to have agreed to forget what’s gone on in the past and focus on the future, so there could be a way for Sancho to stay there and rebuild his career at Old Trafford.

“PSG got a close look at Sancho, though, in their Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund last season, so they’ve seen what he can do in an environment he feels more comfortable in, and perhaps one less weighed down with expectation, as has been the case in Manchester.

“So while there is interest from PSG in players of this kind of profile, and a desire to bolster their attack, I don’t think it’s a given that we’ll see Sancho or Williams join. They’ll want to go about this in an intelligent way and not rush into things, so we’ll probably continue to hear rumblings about PSG and these players, but we know that Williams is the subject of interest from Barcelona, so that might create a bit of rush in a time when PSG are looking to get Joao Neves in and Manuel Ugarte out of the door, so we’ll see where they go from there.

“I think we’ll see PSG strengthen in attack but I think it’s still a bit early to know for sure who their priorities will be, so let’s see who’s still available and of interest to them once they sort out some of the more pressing issues in their squad first.”