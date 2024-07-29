Manchester United could ask about three PSG stars as part of Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United could reportedly look to sign one of three Paris Saint-Germain players as part of the Jadon Sancho transfer deal.

PSG have held talks with Sancho‘s representatives and various outlets are now suggesting that the Ligue 1 giants are nearing an agreement with the England international.

Still, some outlets are also suggesting that the Red Devils could use this opportunity to bag a number of PSG players as part of the deal, with Sancho understandably available.

Borussia Dortmund took Sancho on loan last season and it now makes sense that he could leave permanently, and United are being linked with an interest in some PSG players who might also be on the market this summer.

Sancho transfer to pave the way for Manchester United swap deal?

It is already well established that United have held some initial discussions over signing Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte from PSG, but it seems they could also have an interest in French right-back Nordi Mukiele and Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Ugarte will presumably remain United’s top target, unless they end up bringing Martin Zubimendi to MUFC as an alternative, in which case there would probably be room for the club to prioritise another defender instead.

United recently signed Leny Yoro in defence, but they have also tried for Matthijs de Ligt, and it could be that they’ll look at Mukiele and Skriniar as other options in defence.

Mukiele has the bonus of also being able to play right-back, which could be useful amid doubts over the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham are pursuing Wan-Bissaka, which would leave the Red Devils a little short of depth, so Mukiele could be an option there and at centre-back.

All in all, this looks like heading in a positive direction for United, even if some fans might wonder if it’s worth keeping Sancho and giving him another chance after his impressive Dortmund loan spell.