Xavi Simons transfer decision finally made as Bayern and PSG set for new battle

Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons will reportedly spend another season on loan at RB Leipzig, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg on X.

Simons’ future has been the subject of some speculation for a while now after a successful spell on loan at Leipzig last season, and it seems he’s now made the final decision to stay with the Bundesliga giants for another season.

See below for details as Plettenberg explains that Simons has now chosen Leipzig over Bayern Munich, which will in turn lead to Bayern to battle with Simons’ club PSG for the signing of Rennes youngster Desire Doue…

Doue could be a fine signing for Bayern as an alternative to Simons, while he could also be an important addition to fill the void left by the Netherlands international at PSG while he goes out on loan again.

It remains to be seen if Doue will choose Bayern or PSG, but it’s interesting to see these two clubs involved again as part of the domino effect of Simons’ decision.

Doue is another exciting talent and it will no doubt be an important next step for his career, so he won’t necessarily want to rush into a decision.

Bayern haven’t been at their best in recent times and one imagines playing time wouldn’t be guaranteed there, though PSG also don’t necessarily have the best track record when it comes to being patient with young players.

