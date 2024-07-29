Exclusive: Transfer expert says “no negotiations” ongoing for Tottenham/Chelsea target

Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea have shown no interest in Juventus talent Federico Chiesa despite recent links to the Italian winger.

Reports have stated that Fali Ramadani, the agent of Chiesa, recently flew to London for in-person talks with both Tottenham and Chelsea. However, according to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, there have been no negotiations between Juventus and any other club, and no concrete enquiries have arrived for the 26-year-old either.

Chiesa is out of contract with the Italian club next summer and therefore, the current transfer window would be the ideal time to sell the winger.

The Italy international is believed to be weighing up his options ahead of the new season but Moretto has said that the time has now come for the player to make a decision as Juventus will want to move the 26-year-old on if he isn’t going to sign a new deal in Turin.

Should Chiesa decide to leave Juventus, August will be a busy month for the player and the coming weeks will show just how interested Tottenham and Chelsea are in the Italian winger.

The future of Federico Chiesa at Juventus is to be decided in August

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has provided an update on Chiesa’s future and clarified the links to Tottenham and Chelsea.

“Right now there is not a lot to tell, despite links from other outlets to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. There are no negotiations between Juventus and any other club, and no concrete enquiries have arrived for him,” the transfer journalist said

“In part, this is an attempt to drum up interest in Federico Chiesa, because Chiesa would like to play outside of Italy, and have Champions League football next season. In recent weeks, he told Juventus that he wanted to wait to carefully consider his options, but now the time has come to take a decision. So we will have to see what decision he comes to, and if someone comes in for him in early August.”