Tottenham confirm attacker has left the club to join Champions League side on loan

Tottenham have officially confirmed the departure of Bryan Gil earlier today.

The Spanish attacker was linked with a move to Spanish side Girona recently, with reports suggesting a loan move is close to being agreed.

The club today confirmed the deal, announcing that the player will join the La Liga side on a one-year loan.

Bryan Gil has joined La Liga side Girona on loan for the 2024/25 season. Good luck, Bryan! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 29, 2024

Fabrizio Romano previously shared the details of the loan deal, revealing that while the player will join the Champions League club for a season, the club will renew his contract, adding a release clause worth €15m.

Girona will have the first option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the loan but other clubs can also negotiate if Gil decides not to stay.

Bryan Gil’s disappointing time at Tottenham

Gil signed for Spurs back in 2021 with a big reputation but has failed to make his mark at the club.

He failed to impress the several different managers he has played under but has excelled during his loan spells to Valencia and Sevilla.

The winger was unfortunate to suffer an injury in pre-season last summer, which did not allow him to impress new manager Ange Postecoglou at that time.

Upon his return from the injury, he did manage to get some playing time, but failed to make any significant impact, which resulted in the manager making the decision to offload him.