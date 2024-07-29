Tottenham player who joined the club in 2021 is edging closer to a move away

The Premier League transfer window will shut down in just over a month.

Clubs will have to move swiftly now to complete the signings of their transfer targets and sell the players who are surplus to requirements.

Tottenham have managed to complete the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United this summer, which is one of the most promising signings of the transfer market.

However, one prominent name is on the verge of leaving the club, having joined only three years ago.

According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is just a step away from leaving the club and joining Italian giants AC Milan.

Following Alessandro Florenzi’s severe knee injury sustained during Milan’s preseason friendly against Manchester City in the United States, the team is acting swiftly to seal the signing of the Tottenham full-back.

Emerson’s contract with Spurs has only two years left, and the club want to cash in immediately to maximise their profit from the sale.

Emerson is in South Korea right now with the Tottenham team as they begin their pre-season training.

Tottenham already have a better option at right-back

Pedro Porro has cemented his place in the Tottenham starting line up which has moved Royal to the bench.

With no hope of making it to the Spurs starting XI in the near future, Royal is keen to leave the North Londoners for a move to the Italian giants.

Florenzi’s lengthy absence has forced Milan to move quickly and edge closer to completing the signing of the Spurs defender.

All the three parties are looking to finalise the transfer soon so it should go ahead smoothly.