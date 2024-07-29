West Ham United close to reaching agreement for Brazil striker

BolaVIP reports that West Ham United are prepared to submit a formal proposal to buy Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

Although they haven’t officially announced it yet, the Hammers have lately enquired about the player.

New manager Julen Lopetegui is looking to add an attacker to his squad this summer.

The Spaniard has signed a new defender in Max Kilman, a new goalkeeper in Wes Foderingham and a new attacking midfielder in Max Guilherme.

The only position left to strengthen is the attacking position and now the Hammers are ready to make a move for the Brazilian attacker.

The striker came close to joining West Ham’s Premier League rivals Wolves but his move to the Molineux collapsed.

The attacker is only 23-years-old and he is yet to reach his peak, making it an exciting signing for the Hammers and their future prospects.

After scoring 17 goals last season, the striker has caught the attention of West Ham United as well as fellow Premier League club Everton.

The player has an eye for goal and the Hammers desperately need a player who can consistently score goals for them.