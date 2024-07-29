Manchester United are reportedly now in the lead against Arsenal for the potential transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international, who formed part of their Euro 2024-winning squad this summer, has shone in La Liga and this is not the first time we’ve seen speculation about him potentially earning a move to a bigger club.

According to Todo Fichajes, it looked at one point that Arsenal were the most likely destination for Zubimendi, though they now state that Man Utd look to be ahead in the running to sign the 25-year-old.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, with Todo Fichajes noting that Zubimendi is being lined up as a possible replacement for ageing Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who has long been expected to leave Old Trafford.

Casemiro was poor last season and a younger talent like Zubimendi seems like a much better fit for Erik ten Hag’s side, though he’s not the only player of that type being linked with MUFC.

Zubimendi transfer as an alternative to Ugarte?

The Zubimendi links come not long after United’s efforts to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, as sources have revealed to CaughtOffside.

PSG seem likely to sell midfielders this summer as they make progress on a deal to bring in Joao Neves from Benfica, and that could mean Ugarte is available for a reasonable price.

Zubimendi is another fine player worth considering, however, so it will be interesting to see who ends up being the Red Devils’ top priority in that area of the pitch.

Meanwhile, another United midfielder whose future has been in some doubt is Scott McTominay, though Fabrizio Romano spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about links with Fulham recently and suggested that there is no desperation to offload the Scotland international, who will only be allowed to leave if a good enough offer comes in.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are now expected to move for Mikel Merino (as per Sport) instead of his Sociedad and Spain teammate Zubimendi.