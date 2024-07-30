Julian Alvarez insisted he hasn’t said anything bad in response to Pep Guardiola’s comments on his future.

It’s been a quiet summer at the Etihad so far with Brazilian winger Savio the only arrival for the English Champions.

City are currently on their pre-season tour of America and have lost their first two games against Celtic and AC Milan with Guardiola’s former side Barcelona up next.

Alvarez responds to Guardiola’s comments

City are open to moving a number of players on this summer with the likes of Kalvin Phillips surplus to requirements but the future of World Cup winner Alvarez has been a topic of conversation.

It had been reported earlier in the summer that the striker wanted to leave for more regular football and he had been linked with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint Germain whilst Chelsea were also thought to be interested.

Alvarez only joined City in January 2022 from Argentine side River Plate and last season he featured regularly for City making 54 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and making 13 assists.

Speaking on the pre-season tour of America Guardiola admitted he was aware Alvarez was considering his future and that when he thinks about it he will inform the club.

“I knew that he [Álvarez] said that he is going to think about it,” Guardiola said.

“When he finishes thinking about it, his agent is going to call [City football director] Txiki [Begiristain] and we are going to see what happens.

“I know he wants to play in important moments but the others [do] too. I have 18 or 19 players that want to play important games.

“He played a lot but if he wants more, it’s fine. When he thinks about it he’ll inform us.”

Alvarez, who is currently at the Olympics with Argentina has responded to those comments and insisted he hadn’t said anything bad.

“I didn’t say anything bad,” Alvarez said.

“I just said I need to think, as I always do after every season to make balance.”

“I always say I’m comfortable at Man City, a great club.”

With the amount of games City have and possible injuries Alvarez will feature a lot, but of course if Erling Haaland’s fit he isn’t going to start ahead of the Norwegian, so if he does want to be a regular starter he might have to go elsewhere.