Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been tipped to face something of a selection headache after the superb form of Jurrien Timber so far in pre-season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Arsenal writer Charles Watts provided some insight into how Timber has got on so far, with the talented young Dutchman looking strong with his performances at centre-back in the pre-season friendlies we’ve seen so far this summer.

Timber can also play right-back or left-back, so it remains to be seen precisely what role Arteta has in mind for him, as the Gunners boss now has so many options in each defensive position.

Still, Timber is surely going to be an important player for the club now that he’s back after a lengthy injury, with Watts hugely impressed with what he’s seen from the 23-year-old, even if he admits he can’t quite see how he’s going to be starting games on a regular basis due to so much competition in the two centre-back spots and both full-back roles.

Timber form gives Arteta a selection headache

“Jurrien Timber has been one of the shining lights of Arsenal’s pre-season so far, just as he was last summer,” Watts said.

“Obviously, what then happened on the opening day of the Premier League season last year was a disaster for Arsenal and for Timber himself, but he really looks like he has put that behind him now.

“He looks sharp, he looks physically strong and he looks as comfortable on the ball as he ever did.

“It’s been interesting to see him playing as a central defender in the first two games because prior to that we had only really seen him operating as a left-back in an Arsenal shirt.

“That versatility he has could be so important because when you look at Arteta’s defence right now, it’s tough to predict exactly what he is thinking.

“Calafiori looks like being the long-term left-back, then you have the incredible centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes and of course you have Ben White at right-back.

“So when everyone is back fit and available, it’s tough right now to see where Timber will feature. But the key thing is he can play anywhere across that backline and we know that Arteta wants to rotate more this season than he has done previously.

“That’s something he’s spoken about in the last few weeks and when you look at the options he now has defensively, he is going to have to rotate to keep everyone happy and so I have no doubt that Timber is going to get plenty of minutes this season.”