Arsenal transfer odds: Odds slashed on Gyokeres and other big names to join Gunners next

Arsenal could be about to make more big signings after the completed deal for Riccardo Calafiori, with odds now coming in tipping Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as the most likely next addition to this Gunners squad.

Ladbrokes also have other big names like Crystal Palace and England duo Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi as two players seemingly worth taking a punt on, while other strikers like Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins could also be worth watching.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that Calafiori isn’t the last major signing to come in this summer, with additions in midfield and attack surely needed as well.

A striker like Gyokeres and a midfielder like Eze could be absolutely ideal, though it’s interesting to see that there’s no mention of Mikel Merino, who is being widely tipped to join Arsenal next by our columnists Charles Watts and Matteo Moretto.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Arsenal fans are eagerly anticipating a hectic few weeks in the transfer window, and the latest odds suggest a whole host of England stars could soon be Emirates bound, along with Viktor Gyokeres.”

To sign for Arsenal this summer odds (Ladbrokes)

Viktor Gyokeres – 5/4

Ivan Toney – 5/2

Eberechi Eze – 9/2

Jack Grealish – 5/1

Ollie Watkins – 6/1

Marc Guehi – 10/1