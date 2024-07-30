Barcelona receive game-changing bid from the Saudi Pro League for star man

As Barcelona go into the new season looking to plug the gap created by Real Madrid, they will be buoyed by the news of a game-changing bid for one of their star players.

Hansi Flick still won’t know for a few weeks what the make up of his starting XI will be, given that sporting director, Deco, is still actively undertaking transfer business for both sales and purchases.

It’s understood that the Catalan giants want to sign Spain’s brilliant winger, Nico Williams, but unless they sell other players first, they’re unlikely to be in a position to buy him, even if their finances have improved from a couple of seasons ago.

Barcelona receive game-changing offer for star player

The same situation remains in place with regard to William’s international team-mate, Dani Olmo.

Mundo Deportivo have advanced that the Saudi Pro League have placed a bid of €65m for wide man, Raphinha, which would arguably get Barcelona to the table to talk business.

The spoke in the works of course is the player himself, given that it’s believed that he has no intention of leaving Barca.

Should the club accept the bid for his services, that is telling him in no uncertain terms that he is no longer wanted, and it’s a move that could potentially change his mind.

In terms of a financial package, one can assume that the player will earn far more in the Saudi Pro League than he would in La Liga, however, the former is only the 68th best in the world (Team Form), and that’s an obvious reason why the league will still struggle to land players that are in their pomp.

With a few weeks left of the current transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Barca are successful in easing the Brazilian out of the exit door.