Former England international Carlton Palmer thinks it will be a tight race for Brahima Diarra this summer, but believes Leeds could be a “great fit” for the midfielder.

The Whites are looking to win promotion back to the Premier League having lost in the Play-Off final to Southampton last season.

Leeds are facing the prospect of having to sell a number of their key stars after failing to gain promotion, and they have already lost talented teenager Archie Gray to Tottenham, whilst Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have been linked with moves to the Premier League.

Leeds the “perfect” fit for Diarra

Daniel Farke’s side are in the market for midfield reinforcements having lost both Gray and Glenn Kamara, and Diarra represents an interesting option.

The 21-year-old is currently a free agent following Huddersfield’s relegation to League One and he’s hoping for a move to the Premier League or back to the Championship.

Diarra, who has spent his entire career with Huddersfield has recently been linked with moves to Burnley, Hull and Leeds according to reports.

However, Palmer thinks Leeds could be a good move for Diarra, who is currently at the Olympics representing Mali.

“He has several clubs that are interested, Burnley, Hull and Leeds are all keen to acquire his services and top flight clubs in France and Belgium are also monitoring the situation,” he told Football League World.

“Burnley are going to be at the top end of the table, Leeds are going to be at the top end of the table after they just missed out on getting promotion last season.

“Hull you would expect to be in the top six, so any one of those football clubs would be a good move for him.

“I think maybe Leeds would be a great fit for him, and we know that there’s still some business to be done at Leeds United.

“There could be people like Gnonto and Summerville who may be set to leave, so you know Leeds United are going to be in that race next season.

“I’d like to see him at Leeds where I think he could have a really big impact and the fans would take to him with his exciting style of play.”

Diarra made 23 appearances in all competitions last season and a decision on his future is set to be taken after the Olympics.