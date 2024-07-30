Double Champions League winner set for shock Villa move as Emery works his magic again

Unai Emery is clearly taking Aston Villa’s foray into the Champions League as seriously as you would expect, with a number of high quality signings already secured.

Jaden Philogene, Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana are three of those already through the doors at Villa Park, with more expected before the 2024/25 season gets underway in earnest.

The associated strain on the squad that six group games will bring in the opening half of the campaign can’t be underestimated, and that hints at why Emery and director of football operations, Monchi, are working overtime in order to bring in the standard of player needed to keep the Villains competitive.

Emery to secure Double Champions League winner?

Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, note that the club are pushing ahead with a bid to secure Barcelona’s long-serving double Champions League winner, Sergi Roberto, on a free transfer.

Roberto, 32, has somewhat surprisingly seen his legendary Barcelona career come to an end with a whimper this summer.

It was believed that the club captain would secure another short-term deal with the club he’s been with his entire professional career, but nothing has been forthcoming from the Catalans.

To that end, it’s understood that Roberto is now considering his options, the most favourable of which would seem to be to Villa at present.

If Emery is able to get a deal over the line, it would be a massive coup for the club.

Despite his advancing years, Roberto’s versatility and experience could be key to the Villains relative success in Europe.

It would also show the rest of the Premier League that the club are continuing to build something special under the current management team and, if they’re able to retain all of their big names too, 2024/25 could end up being a vintage season for all concerned.