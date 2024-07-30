Chelsea have submitted an offer for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Blues have been active in the window so far with seven new faces coming through the door, whilst goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and teenage defender Aaron Anselmino are set to complete their moves to the club.

Despite signing Marc Guiu from Barcelona the Stamford Bridge outfit are reportedly still in the market for a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, and have been strongly linked with Victor Osimhen again this week.

Chelsea submit offer for Beier

The Blues, who are currently on their pre-season tour of America have been linked with a host of names across Europe as they look for a new striker.

Reports on Tuesday had suggested Chelsea and Napoli are in talks over a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Osimhen, but they have reportedly made an offer for another striker.

Sky Germany’s Plettenberg has reported that Chelsea and Aston Villa have submitted “concrete” offers for 21-year-old Beier who has a release clause of £25m.

He took to X.com and said:

“Chelsea and Aston Villa have submitted concrete offers to Maximilian Beier Two more top clubs from abroad have made contact in the last hours.

“Leverkusen, still in the race. But no club has started negotiations with Hoffenheim yet. No total verbal agreements with the player have been reached.

“Final decision within the next 14 days. The 21 y/o talented striker with a release clause of €30m. @SkySportDE.”

Beier scored 16 Bundesliga goals in his debut league campaign in Germany last season and was part of the Germany squad at Euro 2024.

The German international can play anywhere across the front line, and such versatility is likely to be attractive to potential suitors.

Villa will likely only make a serious move if they are able to offload Duran, who has been linked with a move to West Ham, whilst with Chelsea it seems that almost anything is possible in the transfer market.