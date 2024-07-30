Enzo Fernandez has apologised & made promise to Chelsea squad, Blues duo played key role in process

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has apologised to the squad and promised to make a significant donation to an anti-discrimination charity following a recent controversial incident on the Argentina team bus.

The 23-year-old won Copa America with his country this summer, but the celebrations were marred by a social media clip appearing to show him joining in with an offensive chant about the French national team and the number of their players with African ancestry.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, Fernandez has now apologised to his Chelsea teammates, with club captain Reece James and French defender Axel Disasi said to have played a key role in the process…

Fernandez will hopefully have learned from this experience and his donation to charity can also surely have a big impact with tackling these important issues.

Fernandez has had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge since his big-money move from Benfica, becoming one of a number of talented young players in the squad to not quite live up to expectations.

The Argentina international looked a world class talent at his former club, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to achieve his full potential in the Premier League, while other similar signings like Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk have also struggled to get going.

