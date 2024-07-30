Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign talented teenager Chido Obi Martin according to Fabrizio Romano after the youngster decided to leave Arsenal.

After a quiet start to the window United have completed deals for striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, although the Frenchman picked up an injury in the recent defeat to Arsenal in pre-season.

The Red Devils are also believed to be in talks with Paris Saint Germain over Manuel Ugarte whilst they have agreed personal terms with Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui, but can’t proceed with a move until Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been sold.

Chido Martin chooses United

Whilst United are clearly looking to improve the first team it hasn’t stopped them at looking at signings for the future, and they were one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chido Martin.

However, Romano has provided a major update on the situation and has reported that the 16-year-old has now decided to join United after leaving Arsenal.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCLUSIVE: Chido Obi Martin to Man United, here we go! Talented striker leaves Arsenal and he’s just accepted Man Utd proposal.

“Pathway key for Chido who’s turned down higher bids from Germany to sign for Man United.

“Project convinced 2007 born top talent to accept #MUFC.”

The talented striker has been tearing it up in the under-18 Premier League and scored five hat-tricks in the final nine games of last season.

The Gunners wanted to keep hold of the teenager and offered him new school boy terms as they couldn’t offer him a professional deal due to his age.

It certainly seems that Obi Martin is a talented goalscorer and only time will tell if he develops into the player many think he’s capable of becoming, but United do have a rich history of bringing players through the academy and into the first team with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo recent examples of that.

It remains to be seen how the youngster will get on, but it would seem unlikely he will appear for the first team over the next couple of seasons.