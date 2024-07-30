Chelsea fan favourite has future in his hands as €40m exit gets closer

Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Conor Gallagher but the midfielder’s future is in his own hands.

The England star is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in 2025 and there has been no sign of a new deal for the Blues fan favourite ahead of the new season getting underway next month.

The hierarchy at the West London club have been open to selling Gallagher for some time and it looks like this summer could be the end of the road for the 24-year-old at Chelsea having spent his entire career with the Premier League team.

Gallagher was a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team last season with the Englishman featuring in 50 games for Chelsea, producing seven goals and nine assists across all competitions.

That earned the 24-year-old a place in the England squad for Euro 2024 but it seems that he has not down enough to warrant a new contract from the London outfit’s board. This will disappoint Chelsea fans as the midfielder is a favourite of the Stamford Bridge faithful having come through the Blues’ academy system.

Gallagher looks set for a new challenge in his career this season but it will ultimately come down to the player.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid close to agreeing Conor Gallagher transfer fee

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are close to reaching an agreement for the sale of Gallagher and it is expected to be around €35m/€40m with add-ons included.

This sale would be huge for Chelsea from a profit and sustainability point of view as it would go down as pure profit as the midfielder is a homegrown star.

However, the deal depends on the 24-year-old and if the England international doesn’t fancy a move then it is off.

It is uncertain if Gallagher is open to a new experience in Spain but that will become known over the coming days as it seems that the fans of the London club are set to see one of their favourites depart Stamford Bridge.