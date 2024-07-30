Image: Dominik Szoboszlai surprises fans by unveiling away jersey during pre-season event

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai has unveiled the Reds’ away shirt for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign at a pre-season event in Philadelphia ahead of Arne Slot’s team playing Arsenal on Wednesday.

The two Premier League clubs will go head-to-head at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field in a match that will excite American fans of both teams.

The clash will be Liverpool’s second of their tour having already beaten Real Betis 1-0 on Friday.

Ahead of the game with the Gunners, Szoboszlai has unveiled the Merseyside club’s away kit for the 2024/25 campaign at a pre-season event and Liverpool will likely wear it against Mikel Arteta’s side.

The jersey is predominately black with some teal on the sleeves.

Fans of Liverpool will be happy to see the jersey for the first time but will now want the announcement of some signings as their club has yet to make any.

Image: Dominik Szoboszlai unveils Liverpool’s 2024/25 away kit