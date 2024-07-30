Aston Villa are desperate to make another signing after already completing deals for a number of new players.

Unai Emery has been busy this summer as the Spaniard has managed to strengthen his squad extensively.

The Midlands club are targeting a move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and they are ready to make him the highest earning player of their club.

According to HITC, Villa want to sign Felix in a permanent deal and they are ready to offer him the highest wages at their club.

Atletico Madrid are ready to sell the 24-year-old player this summer and Villa have emerged as the favourites to sign the Portugal international.

As per the report, the Premier League club have made their mind to pay more than £50million to sign the attacking player permanently this summer.

Aston Villa have been actively looking to improve the quality of their squad as they are preparing themselves for the Champions League next season.

After qualifying for Europe’s elite competition for the first time in their history, they are showing ambition in the market and their business has shown they are not afraid to spend money.

Emery’s team face competition from Benfica and Barcelona to sign the Portuguese attacker but both those clubs are only interested in a loan move, making Villa the frontrunners for his signature.