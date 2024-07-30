Emery tells Monchi to offer £150k-a-week wages for Aston Villa target

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are desperate to make another signing after already completing deals for a number of new players.

Unai Emery has been busy this summer as the Spaniard has managed to strengthen his squad extensively.

The Midlands club are targeting a move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and they are ready to make him the highest earning player of their club.

According to HITC, Villa want to sign Felix in a permanent deal and they are ready to offer him the highest wages at their club.

Atletico Madrid are ready to sell the 24-year-old player this summer and Villa have emerged as the favourites to sign the Portugal international.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal transfer odds: Odds slashed on Gyokeres and other big names to join Gunners next
Fabrizio Romano advances definitive transfer update on former Man United ace
Arsenal star told he’s running out of time at the club & needs to take opportunity following teammate’s transfer away

As per the report, the Premier League club have made their mind to pay more than £50million to sign the attacking player permanently this summer.

Aston Villa have been actively looking to improve the quality of their squad as they are preparing themselves for the Champions League next season.

After qualifying for Europe’s elite competition for the first time in their history, they are showing ambition in the market and their business has shown they are not afraid to spend money.

Emery’s team face competition from Benfica and Barcelona to sign the Portuguese attacker but both those clubs are only interested in a loan move, making Villa the frontrunners for his signature.

More Stories Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.