Fabrizio Romano advances definitive transfer update on former Man United ace

Things are certainly changing around Man United, with the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era well underway as can be seen via their summer signings thus far.

It’s the first transfer window where the INEOS regime have been able to flex their financial muscle, and the signings that they’ve made to this point, bode well for the 2024/25 campaign.

One player that was offloaded well before Sir Jim and his board got their feet under the table at Old Trafford was Spanish keeper, David de Gea.

Romano’s definitive update on David de Gea

United manager, Erik ten Hag, appeared to withdraw any contract offer that had been on the table for the 33-year-old, and brought in his own man between the posts; Andre Onana, who ten Hag worked with at Ajax.

Though de Gea had his critics and he had made a few high-profile mistakes, the general feeling appeared to be that he was still a reliable keeper and a safe pair of hands in the main.

And yet, here we are, a year later and the player still doesn’t have a new club.

??? Despite recent reports, David de Gea was never close to joining Genoa and he won’t sign for the Italian club. New Genoa goalkeeper will be former Spurs Pierluigi Gollini, joining from Atalanta. Gollini will travel to Genova tonight for medical tests. ???? pic.twitter.com/6seWMoVYrX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has detailed too that any rumours that the former Man United ace was about to sign for Serie A side, Genoa, were wide of the mark.

With only four weeks left of the current transfer window, there is a very real possibility that de Gea could go yet another summer and still not find himself a club.

It isn’t clear if the issue is financial or down to a prospective buying club not being high profile enough for him, but what is abundantly clear is that if de Gea doesn’t align himself with a new employer soon, his career at the highest level could soon be over.