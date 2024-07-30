Fabrizio Romano advances definitive transfer update on former Man United ace

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Things are certainly changing around Man United, with the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era well underway as can be seen via their summer signings thus far.

It’s the first transfer window where the INEOS regime have been able to flex their financial muscle, and the signings that they’ve made to this point, bode well for the 2024/25 campaign.

One player that was offloaded well before Sir Jim and his board got their feet under the table at Old Trafford was Spanish keeper, David de Gea.

Romano’s definitive update on David de Gea

United manager, Erik ten Hag, appeared to withdraw any contract offer that had been on the table for the 33-year-old, and brought in his own man between the posts; Andre Onana, who ten Hag worked with at Ajax.

Though de Gea had his critics and he had made a few high-profile mistakes, the general feeling appeared to be that he was still a reliable keeper and a safe pair of hands in the main.

And yet, here we are, a year later and the player still doesn’t have a new club.

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has detailed too that any rumours that the former Man United ace was about to sign for Serie A side, Genoa, were wide of the mark.

With only four weeks left of the current transfer window, there is a very real possibility that de Gea could go yet another summer and still not find himself a club.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star told he’s running out of time at the club & needs to take opportunity following teammate’s transfer away
Premier League manager emerges as a contender to become the new England boss
German cult hero who impressed Ally McCoist emerges as serious transfer target for West Ham

It isn’t clear if the issue is financial or down to a prospective buying club not being high profile enough for him, but what is abundantly clear is that if de Gea doesn’t align himself with a new employer soon, his career at the highest level could soon be over.

More Stories Andre Onana David de Gea Erik ten Hag Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.