Things are beginning to hot up in the transfer market now, although West Ham’s business has been a little on the cool side to date.

With Julen Lopetegui on board, it was thought that the Hammers would be major players this summer in terms of transfer business, however, despite technical director, Tim Steidten, appearing to put in the man hours, only Wes Foderingham, Luis Guilherme and Max Kilman have been signed.

Of those, only Kilman could really expect to be a regular under the Spaniard.

West Ham looking at German cult hero

Given Lopetegui’s experience at Wolves, where it’s understood he walked out after just a few months because of a lack of investment in players, one might’ve expected that the East Londoners would be going all out to land the Spaniard’s preferred targets.

It’s not as if many seem to be out of the club’s price range either, which doesn’t really explain why chairman, David Sullivan, continues to keep a tight hold of the purse strings.

Something needs to give, and as Sky Sports Dharmesh Sheth writes on X (formerly Twitter), the signing of a German cult hero could be on the cards.

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has emerged as a potential target for West Ham United. Germany international into final 2 years of contract. Interest retained in Aston Villa's Jhon Duran – but gap in valuation – & Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth. #WHUFC #BVB #AVFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 29, 2024

Sheth advances that, despite interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth, Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug has emerged as a credible and potential target.

He’s a player that clearly excited TNT Sports co-commentator, Ally McCoist, ahead of the European Championship.

“I’m a fan of Niclas Fullkrug,” McCoist was quoted as saying by TNT Sports.

“Nothing wrong with an old-fashioned centre forward that can play.

Fellow pundit, Peter Crouch, also weighed in with a similar opinion at the time.

“I feel like he could be one of the players like Miroslav Klose where he just gets goals in major tournaments,” the former England striker said. “I love him. He’s had a good season …”