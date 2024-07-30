23-year-old goal machine offered to West Ham for transfer

It’s a hugely important summer for West Ham United and Julen Lopetegui.

For so long now, the Irons have been the sleeping giants of the London football scene, promising much but rarely delivering.

David Moyes, for all of his faults, at least steered the club to a stunning Europa Conference League victory, but if the Hammers do really want to be considered as heading in the right direction and to claim a place amongst Europe’s elite in the Champions League, then they have to start landing some of their transfer targets.

So far this summer they’ve missed out on more than they’ve bought, though news that they’ve been offered Brazilian hit-man, Yuri Alberto, could put the cat amongst the pigeons.

TBR Football suggest that the 17-goal striker could make the move from Corinthians, and he is available at a knockdown £17m, which is well within reach of the East London outfit.