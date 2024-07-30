Liverpool are reportedly still discussing the potential transfer of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon internally after showing an interest and receiving the green light from the player earlier in the summer.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, with the journalist explaining that the Reds still really rate Gordon and that he’s someone they’d be keen on if they decide to strengthen their attack later in this window.

Gordon has shone during his time at St James’ Park, though this could be a slightly controversial move if it happens, as it would mean Liverpool bringing in a former Everton player.

Having said that, Romano has stressed that Newcastle don’t want to sell the England international, so it would likely take huge money to get the deal done, and it’s not clear yet if that’s realistic for Liverpool.

Still, one imagines many LFC fans would be keen on a talent like Gordon joining, with new manager Arne Slot surely in need of more options in the wide-forward areas.

Gordon transfer: Could Liverpool do with more options in attack?

Liverpool aren’t exactly short of wingers or forwards, but at the same time it might be good for the club not to rest on its laurels too much, as there’s always room for improvement.

Mohamed Salah has been a star player at Anfield for many years, but is not getting any younger, while Diogo Jota has been very injury-prone, and Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have not been particularly consistent, even if they have shown moments of real quality.

Gordon would likely start for a number of big six clubs, so Newcastle will do well to hold on to the 23-year-old, who will surely have ambitions to compete at the very highest level and win major trophies, which is far from guaranteed for him at St James’ Park.