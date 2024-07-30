Liverpool still discussing winger transfer after receiving green light earlier this summer

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly still discussing the potential transfer of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon internally after showing an interest and receiving the green light from the player earlier in the summer.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, with the journalist explaining that the Reds still really rate Gordon and that he’s someone they’d be keen on if they decide to strengthen their attack later in this window.

Gordon has shone during his time at St James’ Park, though this could be a slightly controversial move if it happens, as it would mean Liverpool bringing in a former Everton player.

Having said that, Romano has stressed that Newcastle don’t want to sell the England international, so it would likely take huge money to get the deal done, and it’s not clear yet if that’s realistic for Liverpool.

Anthony Gordon remains a transfer target for Liverpool

Still, one imagines many LFC fans would be keen on a talent like Gordon joining, with new manager Arne Slot surely in need of more options in the wide-forward areas.

More Stories / Latest News
“My understanding is” – Sky Sports man provides Tottenham transfer update
Good news for Chelsea fans as wonder kid open to Blues switch
Report: Emile Smith Rowe exit to make way for new midfield signing for Arsenal

Gordon transfer: Could Liverpool do with more options in attack?

Liverpool aren’t exactly short of wingers or forwards, but at the same time it might be good for the club not to rest on its laurels too much, as there’s always room for improvement.

Mohamed Salah has been a star player at Anfield for many years, but is not getting any younger, while Diogo Jota has been very injury-prone, and Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have not been particularly consistent, even if they have shown moments of real quality.

Gordon would likely start for a number of big six clubs, so Newcastle will do well to hold on to the 23-year-old, who will surely have ambitions to compete at the very highest level and win major trophies, which is far from guaranteed for him at St James’ Park.

More Stories Anthony Gordon Arne Slot Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.