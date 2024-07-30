Former Arsenal star who left last summer says Gunners exit was “two steps forward” for his career

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has stated that his move to Bayer Leverkusen last summer was “two steps forward” for his career after original opinions stated that the 31-year-old had taken a step backwards.

The Switzerland international decided to leave the Premier League giants after seven years to move back to Germany last summer with Arsenal receiving €25m for his departure.

Xhaka was crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side during his final season as the Gunners ran Man City close to the Premier League title, however, with Declan Rice arriving at the North London club, the 31-year-old made the decision to leave England.

Many suggested at the time that this was a step backwards for Xhaka’s career and on paper it is, but the midfielder doesn’t seem to think so after experiencing an incredible first campaign with Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking to BILD about his move to the German champions, Xhaka said via Fabrizio Romano: “The move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen was not a step back, but rather two steps forward.

“We have to do better than last season now.”

Granit Xhaka had an incredible first season at Bayer Leverkusen

Last season was the greatest in the history of Bayer Leverkusen and Xhaka played a big role in helping the club achieve that. Xabi Alonso’s side won the Bundesliga title without losing a match and added the DFB-Pokal alongside it.

The only blemish on their 2023/24 campaign was the German side’s defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final, which would have seen Alonso’s men achieve a treble.

Seeing how last season played out for Leverkusen and Xhaka, it is hard to say that the 31-year-old has taken a step backwards, especially when Arsenal went another season without a trophy.

The Switzerland star would not have intended any offence with his comments as it is clear that he is just happy with the decision he made for his career last summer.